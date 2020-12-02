Home Tech The release of Nvidia’s RTX 3060D is another disappointment

The release of Nvidia’s RTX 3060D is another disappointment

Dec 02, 2020 0 Comments
The release of Nvidia's RTX 3060D is another disappointment
(Credit: Nvidia)

Oct. Another graphics card release, another dose of disappointment.

This morning, Nvidia released RTX 3060 Ti. But like the rest of the RTX 3000 series, the next generation graphics card sold out in minutes.

Newegg.com The RTX 3060 Ti units went on sale at PST at 6 p.m. However, our efforts to find the card on the retailer’s website initially did nothing. Thanks to users on social media, it was only at 6:05 am when I discovered the links for the RTX 3060 Ti card in New Zealand. But by then, the units had sold out.

An error occurred while trying to add the product to the cart. There are no stock lists in New Zealand(Credit: Newk)

Trying to add products to our cart gave us an error. At 6:12 a.m., New Zealand search results showed that all RTX 3060D stocks were gone.

After that, we waited Buy the best Start selling graphic cards. On the retailer’s website, all RTX 3060 Ti units are initially listed as “coming soon”. At 7:26 am, we noticed that Best Buy was finally available for purchase.

Best Buy Website(Credit: Best Buy)

Success? No. We were able to add a founder version RTX 3060 Ti unit to our cart and achieve the checkout process. Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the order. Best Pi sells products for pick-up only, no stock available within 250 miles of our location.

Best Buy Website(Credit: Best Buy)

Others on social media said it was good luck to buy a graphics card from Best Bag.

Meanwhile, Amazon has not started any sales of the RTX 3060 Ti. P&H Photo Lists products coming soon.

READ  Amazon Prime Day 2020-Best Deals on Nintendo Switch Games, Consoles, Micro SD Cards and More

The other group of scalpels who succeeded in purchasing the graphics card. On eBay, they already have product 750 to 99 799 or twice the normal price.

If you miss the graphics card, we feel your pain. We started selling one day RTX 3070, The RTX 3090, And AMD’s Radeon RX6800 Publications. The good news is that retailers usually get new units. To learn about product restarts, we Recommendation You are attempting an inventory verification service, which helped us buy an RTX 3070 last month.

read more

Graphics card reviews

Graphics card best choices

You May Also Like

Apple is announcing the best App Store apps and games of 2020

Apple is announcing the best App Store apps and games of 2020

These incredible exploits could keep hackers from touching iPhones remotely

These incredible exploits could keep hackers from touching iPhones remotely

PS Plus, PS Now members frustrated with duplicate PS4 games

PS Plus, PS Now members frustrated with duplicate PS4 games

Where to Buy Xbox Series X - Latest Stock Updates

Where to Buy Xbox Series X – Latest Stock Updates

The World of Warcraft finally explains Sylvanas' secret plot

The World of Warcraft finally explains Sylvanas’ secret plot

Moto G5G with 6.7 inch display, Snapdragon 750G, 5,000mAh battery and 48MP quad cameras launched in India

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *