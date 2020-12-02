The release of Nvidia’s RTX 3060D is another disappointment

(Credit: Nvidia)

Oct. Another graphics card release, another dose of disappointment.

This morning, Nvidia released RTX 3060 Ti. But like the rest of the RTX 3000 series, the next generation graphics card sold out in minutes.

Newegg.com The RTX 3060 Ti units went on sale at PST at 6 p.m. However, our efforts to find the card on the retailer’s website initially did nothing. Thanks to users on social media, it was only at 6:05 am when I discovered the links for the RTX 3060 Ti card in New Zealand. But by then, the units had sold out.

(Credit: Newk)

Trying to add products to our cart gave us an error. At 6:12 a.m., New Zealand search results showed that all RTX 3060D stocks were gone.

After that, we waited Buy the best Start selling graphic cards. On the retailer’s website, all RTX 3060 Ti units are initially listed as “coming soon”. At 7:26 am, we noticed that Best Buy was finally available for purchase.

(Credit: Best Buy)

Success? No. We were able to add a founder version RTX 3060 Ti unit to our cart and achieve the checkout process. Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the order. Best Pi sells products for pick-up only, no stock available within 250 miles of our location.

(Credit: Best Buy)

Others on social media said it was good luck to buy a graphics card from Best Bag.

Meanwhile, Amazon has not started any sales of the RTX 3060 Ti. P&H Photo Lists products coming soon.

The other group of scalpels who succeeded in purchasing the graphics card. On eBay, they already have product 750 to 99 799 or twice the normal price.

If you miss the graphics card, we feel your pain. We started selling one day RTX 3070, The RTX 3090, And AMD’s Radeon RX6800 Publications. The good news is that retailers usually get new units. To learn about product restarts, we Recommendation You are attempting an inventory verification service, which helped us buy an RTX 3070 last month.

read more

Graphics card reviews

Graphics card best choices