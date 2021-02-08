The Resident Evil movie with real life story hit the cinema in September

The upcoming Resident Evil movie, based on its plot and will be true to the first two games of the franchise, has won a premiere date. Featuring the movement and script by Jonas Roberts, the product will hit the big screen in the United States on Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

Information about a product loyal to the first two Resident Evil games has been circulating since 2017, but has gained more strength over the past year with the release of a portion of the cast, which includes the names of the actors and actresses. Leon S. Owners such as Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield and Albert Wesker. Take a look at all the names known so far: