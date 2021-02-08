The Resident Evil movie with real life story hit the cinema in September

The upcoming Resident Evil movie, based on its plot and will be true to the first two games of the franchise, has won a premiere date. Featuring the movement and script by Jonas Roberts, the product will hit the big screen in the United States on Labor Day, September 6, 2021.
Information about a product loyal to the first two Resident Evil games has been circulating since 2017, but has gained more strength over the past year with the release of a portion of the cast, which includes the names of the actors and actresses. Leon S. Owners such as Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield and Albert Wesker. Take a look at all the names known so far:
Franchise producer Robert Gulser also commented on the film’s release: “After a dozen games, six live-action films and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we are forced to return to 1998 to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of Spencer Mansion and Raccoon City. . ”
Resident Evil films released so far have not been so well received by gaming audiences, who often complain that they are not loyal to the games. Even so, the six titles already released grossed about $ 1.2 billion at the box office.
The next Resident Evil movie, scheduled for release in September 2021, will be distributed by Screen Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures.