The ring is reminiscent of some second-gen video doors due to fire risk

If you buy rings New entry level door bell For the past few months, you may want to check its serial number. There is a company owned by Amazon Given The model number 5UM5E5 is reminiscent of its second generation smart video door bell. When the wrong screws are used for installation its battery will overheat – incorrect screws can puncture the battery during operation – causing fire and burns.

In total, 350,000 second-generation smart video door bells will be sold in the United States and 8,700 in Canada from June 8 to October 2020. You can check the serial number of your device Company website See if your unit is included. Even if it’s part of your doorstep reminder, you don’t really have to return your device: you need to check Ring’s new user guide Follow the revised instructions. “If the door bell is installed correctly, there is no risk or potential risk to the consumer,” Ring said in its memorandum.