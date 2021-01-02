The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics appear on the Lenovo list

There’s nothing like starting the year with good technical news, is there? So let’s talk about the products in the hardware segment, i.e. Nvidia graphics cards.

After many powerful devices introduced by the California manufacturer, now 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 6GB RTX 3050D and 12GB RTX 3060 appeared on the Lenovo list.

2020 was a very favorable year for Nvidia, which was ultimately chosen by our readers Best graphics chip maker. In short, the company introduced powerful graphics GeForce RTX 3070, RTX 3080E RTX3090. Then the plate was launched RTX 3060 Ti.

But rumors show that there is more equipment in the brand structure and soon, new news may come to us.

It is very difficult to ‘insure’ new equipment until the day of its official presentation. Nowadays, even if it is through 'accidental' published leaks or revelations, the news will be stopped quickly before it becomes official.

The RTX 3050, RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3060 appear on Lenovo's list

Recently, 4GB GeForce RTX3050 graphics card, 6GB RTX 3050D and Nvidia's RTX 3060 12GB graphics card were discovered on the Lenovo list. This list is about one of Lenovo's computers in the Legion series, and it includes all three cards not yet announced by Nvidia.

Therefore, it is estimated that the manufacturer will be able to deliver these new printers as part of the intermediate segment by early 2021.

According to the website Video cards, It should come with RTX 3060 GA106-400 chip, 3840 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores and 120 Tensor cores. The capacity of the VRAM memory is estimated at 12GB for the GTDR6 type, which is calculated to be up to 10GB more than the RTX 3080.

In turn, the RTX 3050D should have a lower capacity, which includes the GA106-300 chip, 3584 CUDA cores, 28 RT cores and 112 Tensor cores. VRAM memory comes with 6GB of GDDR6.

The RTX 3050 is expected to be the most affordable model so any player can rely on the power of an RTX on their devices. This card comes with a GA107-300 chip, 2304 CUDA cores, 18 RT cores and 72 Tensor cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 of VRAM memory. Notable for its low consumption, it can be with TBP, it is only 90W.

In short, many more news will be announced by the hands of Nvidia by February. The manufacturer has already confirmed its "GeForce RTX: Game On" event, which will take place on January 12, where it will host RTX 3080D There may be something else.

Also read: