The Samsung Galaxy has once again been approved by the National Security Office

I saw some of its GNS certified mobile devices in 2020 – including the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Tape S6 and Galaxy A20E – Samsung finds a few devices againegurança KNOX, Comply with the defined national security requirements for mobile devices after being subjected to a validation process based on Virtual Private Network (VPN), mobility fundamentals and application software. From 2018 qSamsung has GNS certified many of its mobile devices.

“We rely on our smartphones more than ever, so protecting sensitive or classified information is more important than ever. TheOur teams are constantly developing tools to provide the maximum level of security for our users. ”, SAYS Point Python, head of P2B mobile division da Samsung. “The protection of our consumer data is a priority and in this sense we are in constant contact with the National Security Office (GNS). ).

GNS certification results as a result of rigorous operational and cryptographic evaluation tests on the Samsung Knox operating systemAnd security and inviolability. Operating system update processes were evaluated Android, More precisely Handshakes Cryptographic signatures, Samsung Knox’s strength in secure attachment of sensitive data, Applications Checks the flow of malicious mobile devices, as well as Android’s secure bootloader.

GNS accreditation was carried out at the University of Porto in partnership with its founder, Adita, and more specifically Center for Expertise in C3B, Internet Security and Privacy.

Samsung Knox is a security platform launched in 2003, integrated with Samsung smartphones, tablets and wearables. Constantly updated with new features. This site is made from chip and integrates security and security mechanisms to protect devices and users against intrusion, malware and other threats. Malicious.

In addition, it is fully integrated with other EMM manufacturers (Company movement management) Note, Airwatch, Microsoft, MobileIron, SODI etc.

Samsung devices protected by Knox and now GNS certified:

Galaxy A21S

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 +

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Excover Pro

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab S7 + 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab A7

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 4G

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

More information about the KNOX operating system and the solutions it provides can be found here Official website.