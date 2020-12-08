Home Top News The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra may be without power

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra may be without power

Dec 08, 2020 0 Comments

Shortly after Apple released the iPhone 12, things officially went awry after it was officially confirmed that the smartphone would no longer have a power adapter. Funny about Samsung company. Meanwhile, the joke is no longer visible on Facebook because the whole thing doesn’t seem to have aged well.

Why? Because Technoblock In Brazil, the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra have been submitted to the Brazilian Anadell equivalent of the FCC. While there are relatively few details about smartphones, it is clear that Samsung will no longer supply power to the box of smartphones.

Not really surprising, because this is not the first time Samsung has mocked Apple and taken the same action. Even when Apple banned the headphone jack from the iPhone, it couldn’t help you, but the joke was, to do the same after a while. Let’s look at what’s in the submission and the small but important detail for many buyers.

#PreviewProductPrice
1
Samsung Galaxy M21 Android smartphone without contract, 3 cameras, large 6,000 mAh battery, 6.4 inch ...
 Samsung Galaxy M21 Android smartphone without contract, 3 cameras, large 6,000 mAh battery, 6.4 inch … 209.99 Euro View on Amazon
2
Unconventional Samsung Galaxy M11 Android smartphone with triple camera, 6.4 inch HD + Infinity-O display, ...
 Samsung Galaxy M11 Android smartphone without contract, triple camera, 6.4 inch HD + Infinity-O … 159.99 Euro View on Amazon
3
Samsung Galaxy A71 Android smartphone without contract, 4 cameras, 4,500 mAh battery, fast charging, 6.7 ...
 Samsung Galaxy A71 Android smartphone without contract, 4 cameras, 4,500 mAh battery, fast charging, 6.7 … 353,00 Euro View on Amazon

Amazon links are included in this article. Clicking on it will take you directly to the provider. If you decide to buy there, we will get a small commission. Nothing will change the price for you.


READ  Shruti Haasan is a 'water baby'

You May Also Like

WhatsApp: Hidden useful functionality - once you find it, you can't do without it

WhatsApp: Unique Useful Functionality – Once you discover this trick, you can’t do without it

Xbox Series X: Scholper experiences bad results after snapping 1,000 consoles

Xbox Series X: Scholper experiences bad results after snapping 1,000 consoles

This week at Aldi: 4K TV at great prices

This week at Aldi: 4K TV at great prices

Die japanische Raumsonde

“Hayabusa 2” – 4.6 billion year old asteroid rock spacecraft returns to Earth

Change on the moon 5: China succeeds in docking maneuvers in space

Change on the moon 5: China succeeds in docking maneuvers in space

Hayabusa 2: While in flight, space explorer drops asteroid grains on Earth

Hayabusa 2: While in flight, space explorer drops asteroid grains on Earth

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *