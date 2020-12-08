The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra may be without power

Shortly after Apple released the iPhone 12, things officially went awry after it was officially confirmed that the smartphone would no longer have a power adapter. Funny about Samsung company. Meanwhile, the joke is no longer visible on Facebook because the whole thing doesn’t seem to have aged well.

Why? Because Technoblock In Brazil, the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 + and S21 Ultra have been submitted to the Brazilian Anadell equivalent of the FCC. While there are relatively few details about smartphones, it is clear that Samsung will no longer supply power to the box of smartphones.

Not really surprising, because this is not the first time Samsung has mocked Apple and taken the same action. Even when Apple banned the headphone jack from the iPhone, it couldn’t help you, but the joke was, to do the same after a while. Let’s look at what’s in the submission and the small but important detail for many buyers.

Amazon links are included in this article. Clicking on it will take you directly to the provider. If you decide to buy there, we will get a small commission. Nothing will change the price for you.