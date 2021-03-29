The second light of the blue reflection comes on the PS4, switch and steam

Koi Tekmo and Gust revealed some news Blue reflection Games in Anime Japan 2021. One of them is the title Blue reflective tie In Japan, the console game is available via Steam on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Koi Techmo United States Sim Europe They also confirmed that the game will be available in this format in the West Blue reflection: second light. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

The other game emerged at the same time Blue sun reflection, Which reaches Android and iOS mobile devices. Chloe It is also available for PC via the Japanese DMM gaming platform. Both games mentioned above will be a new cross media project Previously revealed Blue reflection beam Japanese comics. Here it is The second light Sim Ryan Both were confirmed Come westKoi Techmo has not yet announced the English localization of the mobile game. Chloe.

Koi Tekmo and Gust also shared a new art they designed Kishida Miles, The main characters appear in new ones Blue reflection Projects. From left to right, they are champions Ryane The second light, e Chloe. Each title will have different characters, locations and stories. However, they are all based on the first Blue reflection Released in 2017, the game will further enrich the universe of the series.

Blue reflection: second light It is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. The release window for the Koi Techmo game has not yet been announced.