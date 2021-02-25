The secret message taken to Mars was resolved at 6 p.m.

On the day of landing Round Diligence on Mars, many surprises made by NASA, one of which is the message encoded in your parachute.

Follow all news in real time! Follow Technet on Google News

As soon as the first image of the open parachute appeared, it became clear that there was a secret message in distinctive white and red form. It has already become a habit for NASA to add little secrets to its plans, launch a race against time on the Internet, and solve the mystery.

Well, the “Internet” was amazing again, was able to solve the message in about 6 hours, finding that the message left by NASA was “bold strong things” or “dangerous dangerous things”.

This is the motto of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JBL), which puts some more Easter eggs No. Round It is already traveling to Mars.

The parachute of perseverance is not the only secret message

The JBL team also included minor surprises Round Sent to Mars, so far only one extra has been revealed.

Outer rings Round Include understandable serial numbers to display GPS coordinates of company offices in California, USA.

In the previous mission to Mars, some surprises were also included Round The curiosity, like the small holes in its aluminum wheels, created a unique shape as Mars passed through the soil.

This standard left out the abbreviation “JBL” written in Morse code.

Follow all the technical news on the tech Facebook, Instagram e Twitter. Now, we also have a dedicated channel Telegraph, You can get all the news first.

Via: Interval

Nowadays, more and more photos are taken with our smartphones in everyday situation every day. In addition, there are important moments that we share on various social networks.

Therefore, it is important that we have the best tools so that we can edit photos in a very practical and efficient way.

Read here

Other interesting articles: