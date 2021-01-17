The series receives a Netflix launch date

New chapters of Selena: SeriesSeries Netflix About the Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla, Already has a date for coming to the streaming service. The second part of the series is scheduled for May 14, 2021.

Star Christian Ceratos (The Walking Dead), Selena: The Series Focus on the life of the artist who has become a global star across genres and boundaries. The singer’s meteorite life was tragically interrupted on March 31, 1995. At the age of 23, his partner and leader of his fan club, Yolanda Saltaver, was brutally murdered.

The story is divided into two parts, the first consisting of six hours of chapters.

Selena: Series Screened on Netflix on December 4, 2020. Author of the series Moses Zamora (Star, American crime). Zamora is the executive producer of the project Jaime Devila, President Campanario Entertainment, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr.. e Simran A. Singh.

Read more: Selena: Series | Review |

Jennifer Lopez It revived the singer by adapting the movie which was launched on March 27, 1997. The feature peaked at $ 20 million at the US box office. It was the most-watched film in theaters in Mexico that year. For this role, Jennifer Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe in the “Best Comedian or Musical Actress” category. The film’s soundtrack was nominated for a Grammy Award.