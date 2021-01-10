The signal was detected from the black boxes of the plane that crashed in Indonesia. Teams remove debris and bodies from the sea – the world

The commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces confirmed the whereabouts of various search teams Srivijaya Air, Flight SJ182, which crashed from Jakarta, Indonesia, has already detected the signal from the plane’s black boxes. Divers joins forces to try to figure it out, stressing the head of the National Transportation Safety Authority that the discovery is expected to be made “soon”.

“We already know the status of the two black boxes.

Commander Hadi Tajjanto highlights the efforts of diving teams to recover the wreckage. “We hope to find black boxes in the not-too-distant future and understand what caused the crash,” he said.

Flight SJ 182, bound for Pontianak, Indonesia, stopped the signal four minutes after takeoff from Jakarta Airport this Saturday after losing altitude. A few hours later it was confirmed that the plane had crashed, carrying 62 people, 12 crew and 50 passengers, including seven children and three children.

Death restorations and clothing have already been removed from the victims, but officials have reported problems with identifying the bodies to CNN Indonesia, which is already developing.

“Bodies taken from the sea have not yet been identified in three different bags. But we will continue the work. The first step involves identifying with DNA, fingerprints and dental records. We will carry out the rest of the analysis by forensic experts at the post-mortem examination, ”explained Herry Vijatmoko, who is responsible for identifying the victims at the Gramat Jati Forensic Hospital.