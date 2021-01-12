Home World The State Department announced that Trump’s term was coming to an early end

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
Departamento de Estado anunciou fim prematuro do mandato de Trump

The term of office of President Donald Trump ended today, the official website of the US State Department announced that he is expected to remain in office until January 20.

“Donald J. Trump’s term ended at 7:49 pm on January 11, 2021,” Joe Biden reads a biography of the outgoing president, nine days before he took office after defeating Trump in the November presidential election.

The same page still delivers a similar text to Vice President Mike Pence, announcing the early end of his tenure.

With quotes from two diplomats about the anonymity, Portal Buspeed said it had altered the biographies of Trump and Pence, a “disgruntled official” in the State Department.

According to the same release, yet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered an internal investigation to begin to identify the author of the changes in the autobiographies, which were later corrected.

Following the attack on Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, some elements of the Republican Party, still in power, demanded the resignation of the president, while members of the Democrats took action to dismiss him. Head of State through an indictment process.

The House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, along with Mike Pence, will take the presidency on the issue, voicing support for the use of the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to remove Donald Trump from the White House. Interim until January 20th.

Capital’s invasion on Wednesday led to the deaths of at least five people as the U.S. Congress was counting the majority of voters’ votes to ensure Joe Biden’s election victory.

