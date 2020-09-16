The stock market faces’lost decades’ with corporate earnings struggle while Black Stone investors warned

“

‘I think this could be a lost decade in terms of stock appreciation.’

— Tony James



Blackstone’s official Tony James warned investors not to expect much from the US stock market over the next decade.

Speak to CNBC Investors in the private equity group “Squawk Box Asia” held at a virtual Singapore summit on Wednesday said the company will have a hard time generating strong returns over the next decade. It offers higher interest rates in the future that will increase the cost of US businesses.