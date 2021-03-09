Home World The student who denounced the beheaded teacher Sam Grandma in France admits that the world is a lie

Mar 09, 2021 0 Comments
A 13-year-old French student has admitted to lying about the allegations he made about French professor Sam Patti, which led to the man’s death. BBC.

During a class, Sam’s grandmother was beheaded after she showed students a caricature of the Prophet. After this class, the 13-year-old girl’s complaints led to a campaign against the teacher and in support of the teacher’s dismissal.

The girl told her father, first, “The interviewer asked Muslim students to leave the classroom, while showing a map of freedom of expression and slander.” BBC. The girl’s father, after the daughter’s complaints, filed a lawsuit against the teacher and launched a social media campaign that killed the teacher by 18-year-old Abdullak Ansorov in Paris.

This time, however, the 13-year-old lawyer told the Mbeko Tabula news agency that “she lied because she felt she was caught in a vortex because colleagues asked her to be the spokesperson for the class.” AFP. According to new information released by international newspapers, an unidentified 13-year-old girl was not in the class where Sam Patti showed maps of the Prophet.

Grandmother Samuel, 47, was a history and geography teacher at a school in Conflலn-Saint-Honorine, northwest of the French capital, Paris, who was killed in October 2020 after being shown a cartoon of a prophet.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the teacher and the school where Sam’s grandmother taught after his death.

