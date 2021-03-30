The Suez Canal cargo ship is on the Microsoft Air Simulator

The Microsoft Air Simulator Game Community has added the now-popular (now!) Shipwreck Canal to the powerful Aircraft Simulator developed by Microsoft.

OK look at the pictures.

The cargo ship stranded on the Suez Canal has been added to the Microsoft Air Simulator

Therefore, it is not new to anyone that mod-creating communities for improving games act very fast. Of course, the flight simulator is no different. So, at this point, one of the most important channels of the world economy, Evergreen, came up with a mod game to add the stranded cargo.

Oh mod (Has been in the game for two days and already has thousands of downloads) Ever Given added the container ship to the game as it really is, blocking any columns diagonally.

Video here.

However, this is not the only mode included in the game to “play” with the situation. After all, there is one recent addition, which shows that many stationary ships could not move north or south due to the channel block created by Ever Givan. However, there are trailers for this model as well.

How quickly did the Microsoft Flight Simulator community do all this?

Don’t miss the UK and Ireland update

The new update for the flight simulator has finally been released! So, the vast views of England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland are now in amazing detail!

When is the flight simulator for Xbox?

Are you a fan of Xbox consoles? Microsoft Flight Simulator will have a release date for consoles later this year. Coincidentally, it is expected to arrive on the Xbox Series X in the summer of 2021.

Also, what do you think about all of this? Please share your opinion with us in the comments below.

