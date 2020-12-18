The Sun Belt Championship game has been canceled

CONWAY, SC – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the conference championship game has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coast Carolina football program. Due to contact tracking, a full level team will not be available to play due to potential exposure, and therefore will not be able to play the game in accordance with health and safety protocols.

“We are very disappointed not to be able to play the championship game, but we are proud of the players and staff and their hard work this challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We honor both teams as co-champions of the 2020 Sun Belt Conference.”

“We are all devastated by this development and student-athletes from both companies will not have the opportunity to compete for a conference title,” he commented. Matt Hogg , Director of Coast Carolina Athletics. “However, adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has always been a top priority. Our medical team’s ethics and guidelines fully govern this decision.”

Coast Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) and Louisiana (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) are both yet to prepare for their post-season cup games.

