The Super Bowl was knocked out over the weekend performing the half-time show

Biggest news … Weekend It has been officially announced that he will be doing a Super Bowl half-time show in February !!!

… until there is one more Super Bowl in February !!!

The superstar broke the news on Thursday morning – “We all grow up watching the biggest acts in the world of Super Bowl, and only one person can dream of being in that position. I am humbled, honored and ecstatic to be at the center of that infamous stage. This year.”

Booked by the weekend J ZRock Nation Agency – This is a partnership with the NFL.

Jay added: “It’s an extraordinary moment and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Half Time Show will be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary actor.”

The game is set to take place on February 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Buchanan’s home.

As for the fans … the NFL previously said that having thousands of spectators for the game was “hopeful” – but nothing was set in stone by the Govt epidemic.

League representatives have said they are preparing for all possible scenarios – none of which are fans.

Obviously, this will make things different for The Weekend – in a huge arena, without the reaction of a live crowd on a big stage.

Obviously, this will make things different for The Weekend – in a huge arena, without the reaction of a live crowd on a big stage.

But, even if there are no fans in the arena, Super Bowl attracts the largest global audience on TV – Super Bowl 54 (49ers vs Chiefs) pulled 102 million viewers in February !!



Of course, the half-time show for that game was epic – Shakira And Jennifer Lopez!!

So, how does Weekend plan to follow those legends ??