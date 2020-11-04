The three main points of the presidential election (right now)

A plunge in bond yields suggests an escape to safety (and a lack of confidence in spending stimulus packages that increase deficit), while seesaw stocks reveal widespread anxiety. S&P 500 futures moved between profit and loss almost 10 times in 12 hours until 6am EST. And as a sign of the times, stocks from tech giants like Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft have made the most of their pre-market trades, and serve as a haven for investors looking for a place to store their money. (The divided government also “literally lowers the likelihood of antitrust concerns we had with Big Cap technology two days ago,” Detrick added.)

3. Businesses engage but face fragmented employees, customers and stakeholders

Whatever the election results, it is clear that the country is more politically involved than it used to be. Turnout is historically high and many states vote early. Exceeding 2016 total. However, it seems like a thing of the past for voters to split votes, choosing candidates strictly according to party line. Companies increasingly dealing with political and social issues In addition to pursuing profit, This is a double-edged sword.

Susan McPherson, founder of McPherson Strategies, described corporate citizen participation as “Jini is out of the bottle” and that he “impressed” the turnout. But it won’t be easy to make everyone happy in this nonpartisan atmosphere, says Bryan Sanchez of Lionstone Investments.

(Other) what’s going on

There is a clear picture of immunity to Covid-19. According to a new study conducted in the UK Cellular immunity against coronavirus It is likely to appear at least 6 months after infection. This suggests that people can fight the virus even after the antibodies disappear. (This study has not yet been peer reviewed.)

JPMorgan Chase’s chief strategist accuses his colleagues of having political prejudices. In an internal chat, Marko Kolanovic, global head of the bank’s macro-quantitative and derivatives strategy, said bank analysts were “joking” based on their predictions about “our preferences.” The exchange was silent after his remarks. Bloomberg report.

BMW’s profits soar with huge demand from China. Automaker’s third-quarter performance Almost 10% rise, Offset 16% sluggish US sales thanks to a 31% increase in Chinese sales.