The titles of all the episodes of the film were released

Yes, the film is divided into chapters!

Two weeks have to go by for the long-awaited introduction Justice League Snyder Cut, The titles of each episode of the new edition of the film were revealed.

Sock Snyder’s Justice League Will be 4 hours long Within the film, it will be divided into six different chapters. By Twitter, The official account of the film published the titles of each party. Check:

Part 1: “Batman Don’t Believe This”

Part 2: “The Age of Heroes”

Part 3: “Dear Mother, Dear Son”

Part 4: “The Engine of Change”

Part 5: “All the King’s Horses”

Part 6: “Something Still Dark”

The film promises to bring Batman (Ben Affleck) e Wonderful woman . After the sacrifice Superman (Henry Cavill), Are organized by powerful forces to wreak havoc on the planet, but each of the recruiters will have to deal with their past. Steppe Wolf, Disat, Grandmothers benefit And scary Darkside.

New version of Justice League Introduction is planned March 18. Available on HBO Max in the United States, this feature can be viewed on a variety of digital platforms in Brazil Apple TV, Claro, Google Play, Luke, Microsoft, PlayStation, Sky, Yule Play, Vivo e Watch P.R..

