The toddler was shot as the Ontario police confronted the father on a kidnapping charge

1 year old boy Killed After Thursday Of Canada Ontario Provincial Police A vehicle driven by his father, who is accused of kidnapping a toddler, has come under fire.

The man was shot by police but is said to have survived According to Wise News.

The provincial Special Investigation Unit wrote that the 33-year-old father was “taken to hospital in critical condition.” Report. “There was a 1-year-old boy inside the pickup truck. He was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities did not identify the boy or his father. While police were investigating the abduction, the suspect’s truck collided with a police cruiser and struck an officer who was outside the car. At 8:45 a.m., officers were summoned over a complaint of domestic disturbance by gunmen.

Guarda Lakes Mayor Andy Letham Told the National Post His community is “in disbelief” and OPP’s work is greatly appreciated.

Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Garrick said in a tweet that York Regional Police will assist other areas of the investigation into the shooting.

He noted that the officer, who is being treated at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, is now in stable condition.

“(SIU) and (York Police) I urge you to give me an opportunity to investigate, without speculation, as soon as the incidents come to light,” Carrick said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are suffering today.”