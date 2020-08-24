The trailer for the Comey and Trump miniseries is surreal

In 2018, James Comey’s ebook A Better Loyalty was printed. The account, which Comey started composing right after becoming fired from his place as director of the FBI, was an autobiography, talking about his job as well as his romance with President Donald Trump, the male accountable for his firing.

Now, Showtime is adapting the e-book for the modest display. The Comey Rule stars Jeff Daniels as Comey, and goes through the times foremost up to the 2016 presidential election and Trump’s first numerous months in office environment. The relaxation of the solid involves Brendan Gleeson as Trump, Dwelling of Cards’ Michael Kelly as Andrew McCade, Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller, Kinglsey Ben-Adir as Barack Obama, and Joe Lo Truglio as Jeff Sessions.

The exhibit, somewhat than focusing exclusively on Comey, is staying described as “the tale of two strong figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly distinct personalities, ethics and loyalties set them on a collision training course.”

The trailer is surreal to enjoy, as a lot of popular faces recreate the occasions of the strangest election in the latest memory, correct right before the 2020 presidential election is established to start out.

The series will premiere more than two nights on Showtime, commencing Sept. 27.