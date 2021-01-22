Home World The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

Jan 22, 2021 0 Comments
The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

Construction on the US-Mexico border wall continued this Thursday, the day after new President Joe Biden ordered it suspended.

Hours after taking office as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden signed the first executive order in the White House on Wednesday, stopping his predecessor, Donald Trump, from erecting a wall.

However, sources from NGOs in the area where the wall is being built told EFE that part of a mountain within the Guadeloupe Valley on the Arizona-Mexico border erupted on Wednesday, and work resumed at several points this morning.

“Construction continues (…) This morning we saw trucks carrying goods that are bringing heavy equipment to the region.”, Said Tricia Cortes, managing director of the Center for International Studies in Rio Grande, Texas.

Cortes, co-founder of the Coalition Against Wall Building, contacted the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and demanded that the new presidential order be complied with.

Piton’s executive order requires construction to be halted “as soon as possible,” giving it a maximum of 7 days to complete.

You May Also Like

Police knelt at Biden's son's grave as he spoke

Police knelt at Biden’s son’s grave as he spoke

Bernie Sanders became a memorial day when Biden took office | Odd

Bernie Sanders became a memorial day when Biden took office | Odd

Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband's inauguration - a fairytale

Jill Biden chooses a look with a special identity at her husband’s inauguration – a fairytale

Greta Dunberg bids farewell to Trump and Clay Iron: very happy old man

Greta Dunberg bids farewell to Trump and Clay Iron: very happy old man

China bids farewell to Mike Pompeo as a "lying clown" - Spectator

China bids farewell to Mike Pompeo as a “lying clown” – Spectator

Melania Trump breaks with tradition by not inviting a successor to the White House

Melania Trump breaks with tradition by not inviting a successor to the White House

About the Author: Mortimer Nelson

Evil tv buff. Troublemaker. Coffee practitioner. Unapologetic problem solver. Bacon ninja. Thinker. Professional food enthusiast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *