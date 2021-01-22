The Trump wall on Mexico’s border is advancing despite being suspended

Construction on the US-Mexico border wall continued this Thursday, the day after new President Joe Biden ordered it suspended.

Hours after taking office as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden signed the first executive order in the White House on Wednesday, stopping his predecessor, Donald Trump, from erecting a wall.

However, sources from NGOs in the area where the wall is being built told EFE that part of a mountain within the Guadeloupe Valley on the Arizona-Mexico border erupted on Wednesday, and work resumed at several points this morning.

“Construction continues (…) This morning we saw trucks carrying goods that are bringing heavy equipment to the region.”, Said Tricia Cortes, managing director of the Center for International Studies in Rio Grande, Texas.

Cortes, co-founder of the Coalition Against Wall Building, contacted the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and demanded that the new presidential order be complied with.

Piton’s executive order requires construction to be halted “as soon as possible,” giving it a maximum of 7 days to complete.

Construction projects should be stopped immediately, the legality and methods used to finance and contract should be allowed to be reconsidered and the “administrative and contractual consequences” of the suspension should be assessed.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, who turned the wall into a central measure to control illegal settlements, about 450 miles (720 km) of the wall was built, often replacing pre-existing ditches.

The length of the U.S. border with Mexico is about 2,000 miles (approximately 3,200 km).

In the week before Biden took office, Donald Trump traveled to Alamo, Texas to highlight the fight against illegal immigration.

Over the past four years, Trump and his government have taken drastic measures to curb illegal and illegal immigration, and their efforts are being helped by the Govt-19 epidemic that has crippled international travel.

However, the number of people trying to cross the southern border of the United States has increased in recent months and December data shows nearly 74,000 attempts, an increase of 3% over November and an increase of 81% per year. Previous.

Biden has vowed to stop the construction of the border wall and take as much administrative action as possible to change some of Trump’s restrictions on legal immigration and asylum seekers.

However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Trump’s government, and said that it would take up to six months for the next president to finance his government and put in place an alternative strategy.