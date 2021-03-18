The typing RPG Nanodale is coming to the system on March 31st

Independent Developer Fishing Cactus RPG, typing Nanodale, Will be released on Steam on March 31st leaving early access. Nanodale, the spiritual heir to the famous typing adventure epistle, invites players to explore a complex fantasy world, using their typing skills to awaken powerful characters, manipulate the environment, and defeat enemies in an attempt to save the world.

“We are pleased to announce that Nanodale will be released in two weeks!” Said Bruno Urban, CEO of Fishing Cactus. “We listened to the community during early access and are now proud to discover full-fledged performance, cinematography and breathtaking voice acting, new powers and biomes! Put Nanodole on your Steam wishlist today, so you should not miss the 31st release! ”

Continuing after the ad Unable to load ad

Nanodale tells the fascinating story of a world on the brink of destruction as the heart of magic weakens within minutes. Players take on the role of Rosalind, a new archivist who travels to a magical valley to collect specimens of plants and rocks, as well as list mysterious events in an attempt to unravel the mysteries surrounding the earth’s impending death.

Nanotale offers a combination of typing adventure and RPG as players interact with other characters, solve various puzzles and unleash magical powers to defeat enemies. The game impresses players with its unique dynamics because everything is accomplished using only the keyboard, challenging players to improve their typing skills throughout the adventure. Nanodole is available in many languages, including Brazilian and Portuguese.