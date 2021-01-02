Home Top News The UK’s heaviest former man has died. I was 52 years old

The UK’s heaviest former man has died. I was 52 years old

Jan 02, 2021 0 Comments
The UK's heaviest former man has died. I was 52 years old

Mat the age of 52 he spoke to the man who was considered the heaviest man in the UK. Barry Austin, weighed 412 kilograms and died of breathing difficulties and infections who has suffered over the years

Barry, a former Birmingham-born taxi driver, died on Friday.

Barry gained notoriety due to his overeating and even appeared in Sky One’s ‘Inside Britain’s Fattest Man’ documentary, presented by Richard Hammond. He also appeared in a comedy drama on “The Fattest Man in the UK”. At some point in his life, man consumed more than 29,000 calories and 12 liters of soft drinks per day.

In time for the farewells, there are many tributes from family and friends who on social media remember the man he was. The club of his heart, Birmingham City FC, and where he even held a captive seat, also expressed his condolences.

The man decided to change his life in 2012, when he was about to go up to the altar, and decided to lose weight. He put on a gastric band and lost over 100 kilos, eventually losing his title.

Read also: France. Authorities use crane to help obese man trapped at home

Always be the first to know.
Fifth consecutive year Consumer Choice Award for the online press.
Download our free app.

Apple Store Download
Download google play

READ  Calls to SNS24. From UK to US with test only

You May Also Like

Adriane Galisteu reveals an operation on her teeth: "I had to do a bone graft and everything" - Marie Claire Magazine

Adriane Galisteu reveals an operation on her teeth: “I had to do a bone graft and everything” – Marie Claire Magazine

USA: Pence tries to lift the pressure to reject Biden's victory | World

USA: Pence tries to lift the pressure to reject Biden’s victory | World

Manu Gavassi posta novo clique em ilha particular - Reprodução/Instagram

Manu Gavassi publishes a new click on a private island

Sheron Menezzes appears with family and the web praises the beauty

Sheron Menezzes appears with family and the web praises the beauty

Spain, UK reach agreement on Gibraltar - Observer

Spain, UK reach agreement on Gibraltar – Observer

Brexit. United Kingdom and Spain with principle of agreement: Gibraltar remains in the Schengen area

Brexit. United Kingdom and Spain with principle of agreement: Gibraltar remains in the Schengen area

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *