Jan 06, 2021 0 Comments
The United States is helping Sudan repay its World Bank debt and receive new funding

In a statement issued today, the Sudanese Ministry of Finance announced that signing the agreement with the United States would allow it to obtain an immediate ‘bridge loan’, which would give Sudan access to “more than $ 1 billion”. [cerca de 810 milhões de euros] World Bank annual funding for the first time in 27 years. ”

In the note, Sudanese Finance Minister Heba Ahmed and US Treasury Secretary Steven Munuchin arrived in Khartoum today, one of the targets of an official visit to countries in the Middle East and Africa.

This is the first visit by a senior U.S. official to Khartoum since 1993, after Washington announced in late December 2020 that Sudan had been removed from the list of countries financing terrorism.

Deleting this list is a key factor in Sudan’s growth, and in this way it could again seek out multinational lending institutions and reduce its foreign debt to more than $ 60 billion. [48,6 milhões de euros], According to country officials.

“International funding will support major infrastructure and development projects throughout Sudan,” the Sudanese Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

The report points out that this interim debt, along with the economic reforms being undertaken by the country, will ensure the financial stability of the state and encourage investment and growth after years of sanctions imposed on the regime of former President Omar al-Hashimi. Bashir was ousted in April 2019.

Sudan has been added to the list of countries that finance terrorism during al-Bashir’s rule, for supporters such as former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who has lived in Sudan for five years.

However, Sudan’s name was removed from the list on December 14, and the country regained its sovereignty a week after Al Qaeda paid compensation ($ 335 million) to the victims of terrorism.

