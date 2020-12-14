The United States is removing Sudan from its list of terrorists

The two countries reached an agreement in October to remove Sudan from the list. Sudan pays $ 335 million to victims of 1998 twin bombings against US embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the US embassy said, “The 45-day deadline for the announcement of the congressional hearing about that is exactly what the Secretary of State has agreed to do. (December 14)), will be published in the Federal Register. “

Sudan has been listed as a state supporter of terrorism since 1993.

President Donald Trump Announced In October, Sudan agreed to remove a supporter of a terrorist position after agreeing to settle the victims of the 1998 bombings. The announcement comes just months after the United States and Sudan reached a bilateral settlement agreement, which was good news for Sudanese officials and the families of some of the survivors of the bombing, while others opposed the settlement, saying it was foreign nationals who worked at the embassy for lower wages and later became U.S. citizens. Amount for changed employees.

The Trump administration has been pushing for an interim government in Hamdok-led Sudan to normalize relations with Israel, and Trump Announced in October The two countries agreed to normalize relations. According to a joint statement issued by the three countries, the leaders of Sudan and Israel “agreed to normalize relations between Sudan and Israel and end the conflict between their countries” and to “begin economic and trade relations. Initial focus on agriculture.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the withdrawal “reflects a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship towards greater cooperation and support for Sudan’s historic democratic transition.” READ Planet Music Working day 2020: Euphoria to The Band of boys Five Indie Rock Bands that will make you skip 90s songs “This achievement was made possible by the fact that the Sudanese civilian-led interim government sought to break away from the traditions of the Bashir regime and set a bold new course, and in particular, to meet the legal and policy criteria for recovery,” Pompeo said in a statement Monday. “We applaud the Sudanese people’s call for freedom, peace and justice, and congratulate the members of the people – led government on their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdock has welcomed the removal of his country from the list. “For more than two decades, I have been announcing to our people that the name of our beloved country has been removed from the list of state supporters of terrorism,” he wrote on Twitter. “Today we return to our history, the civilization of our people, the greatness of our country and the vigor of our revolution to the international community.” This story has been updated with additional background information.

CNN ‘s Mostaba Salem, Michael Calhan and Jennifer Honsler contributed to the report.