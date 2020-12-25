The United States must adjust its policy for granting business and tourist visas; the measure will take effect from December 24

From December 24, anyone wishing to travel to the United States, in addition to filling out the DS-160 and collecting the usual consulate fees, will have to pay a “deposit” of up to 15,000 for entry into the United States. country for tourism is granted. The standard covers 24 countries (see list below), but does not include Brazil or Portugal.

The measure aims to guarantee the return of these citizens to their country of origin. The tourist from these countries usually stays beyond the allotted time, depending on the visa granted, which in this case is B1, for business, and B2, applied in the case of tourism. This movement is known as overtaking. Brazil is not on the list, but is also considered one of the champions of this modality.

The US State Department’s publication matches nationalities who in 2019 sent citizens to the United States on B-1 and B-2 visas, and who did not return home. The fee, which can still vary from 5,000 to 15,000 dollars, will be paid when the visa is issued, directly to the American consulate or embassy. The amount will be returned when the person confirms that they are already back.

The Trump administration’s initiative also aims to test this measure for six months. After this period, management will analyze the effectiveness and impacts of this action.

However, this initiative must be revoked by President-elect Joe Biden. It is not part of Democrat policy, let alone Democratic philosophy, to maintain any differentiation or restriction in this regard, unless it means national security.

This does not mean the disinterest of the United States in these countries, but a question of avoiding massive migration as has happened from many African countries to European countries. Many African countries suffer from political instability, economic instability, public security crisis, high unemployment and lack of social development, so many people end up migrating in search of a better life. And the United States government wanted to shut the door precisely to prevent these immigrants from entering the country in an exaggerated and unrestricted manner.

Consult the list:

Afghanistan, Angola, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo (Kinshasa), Djibouti, Eritrea, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Laos, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Papua New -Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

* Daniel Toledo is a lawyer at Toledo e Advogados Associados specializing in international law, international trade consultant and lecturer. Effective member of the International Relations Commission of OAB São Paulo and of the International Law Commission of OAB Santos