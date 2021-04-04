During the first press conference, two months after taking office, US President Joe Biden vowed not to seek a confrontation with China, but said he would not allow the country to overtake the United States.

Currently, there is no denying that China’s national security capabilities have grown dramatically without any anticipation of a world war, especially a nuclear war, which is narrowing the gap for the United States. Proof of this is that China is now the second largest economy in the United States. It is gratifying to see that by 2020 China’s single largest world economy will have grown as the Govt-19 eruption spreads rapidly around the world, moving from a public health crisis to an economic recession. Other countries also want to start learning the path to economic recovery with China.

However, in view of all these successes, the Chinese people must adopt a rational mindset. After years of accumulation of wealth, some hardships and growth, the country is now experiencing a period of unstoppable national development. However, various areas where the United States is higher than China are still found. With all this in mind, it is easy to understand Pitton’s speech. The current economic situation in the United States is not ideal and to solve this problem, the country needs to increase economic cooperation. China, by its size, will be the best partner whether or not Americans are willing to accept it.

Biden’s message of “do not seek conflicts with China” may mean an attempt at reconciliation, but we cannot ignore the US bipartisan system, with Republicans constantly looking for flaws in the administration, now the Democrats under charge. Biden had to maintain a tough speech to maintain the image of a strong president who would not bow to China, with the result that “we will not allow China to overtake the United States.” Speaking to nationalists, especially Republicans, he insists this will not happen because he is in power.

We know that China is growing at an incredible rate and that the United States continues to have many problems and obstacles, however, we must acknowledge that they continue to be the greatest world power, and that China still has a long way to go before it manages to overcome them.

