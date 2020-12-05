Home Economy The US government will allow Dictoc to watch and ‘observe’ its own deadline

The US government will allow Dictoc to watch and ‘observe’ its own deadline

Dec 05, 2020 0 Comments
TikTok launching new app on Amazon Fire TV

The Trump administration will not implement its own deadline for Bite Dance to sell or rotate the business of video sharing site Dictok in the United States. According to Bloomberg.

The latest deadline for that action was set by the Foreign Investment Commission (CFIUS) in the United States On November 28th, Today, December 4. Although the current debate between the Trump administration and Dictok is “not noticed as the debate continues,” an extension is not expected, Bloomberg Reports.

CNN technical reporter Brian Fung confirms US will not implement its own deadline, sources say Lack A deadline is proof that the United States “Very motivated”To end the talks about sales.

The Trump administration has repeatedly argued that Dictok and Bite Dance are a national security risk, and the U.S. Department of Commerce has issued an order blocking Dictok’s downloads. In September. But Trump later said he accepted the initiative of Oracle and Walmart. “ConsiderAlthough it is unclear how it will deal with concerns about security risks, the creation of a new US-based company called Dictok Global. That deal requires final approval from China, which has not yet arrived.

READ  The bot orders McSundaes for $18,752 every 30 minutes. Make sure the machine works

You May Also Like

The cheesecake factory is settling allegations that it is misleading its investors

The cheesecake factory is settling allegations that it is misleading its investors

Alameda County may receive new COVID-19 accommodation orders if ICU capacity declines or soon

Alameda County may receive new COVID-19 accommodation orders if ICU capacity declines or soon

Texas Restaurant Pays $ 2,000 Tip To Server

Texas Restaurant Pays $ 2,000 Tip To Server

The world's tallest interactive fountain at Clyde Warren Park - NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The world’s tallest interactive fountain at Clyde Warren Park – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

OPEC, friendly countries close to agreement on small production increase

OPEC, friendly countries close to agreement on small production increase

Operation Warp Speed ​​predicts 100M Americans will be immune to COVID-19 by the end of February

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *