The USPS says it will cancel all changes and prioritize election mail.

Helena, Mont. — The U.S. Postal Service announced Montana Gov. during the pandemic, when more people are expected to vote by mail. By resolving the lawsuit filed by Steve Bullock, they have agreed to reverse the changes that have slowed postal services nationwide.

A lawsuit filed against Post Office Jean Louis de Joy and the U.S. Post Office on September 9 thwarted the changes made in June undermined access to Montana’s postal services, delaying the delivery of medical prescriptions, payments, and job applications and Claimed to impair ability. You can vote by mail.

The Postal Service has agreed to cancel all changes, including reduction of retail time, removal of collection boxes and mail sorting machines, closure or consolidation of postal processing facilities, delays or additional travel restrictions for timely mail delivery, and no overtime or restrictions.

The agreement also requires the USPS to prioritize election mail.

The settlement agreement was reached the day before the hearing of the US District Court in Great Falls. Applies to all states.

“The Montanans never gave up on this fight, and as a result we are ensuring stability during and after elections by instantly restoring the postal services people depend on, whether they receive important drugs or pay them on time,” Bullock said. Said. declaration.

A spokesman for the US Post Office did not immediately respond to emails asking for comment.

More voters are expected to vote by mail this November to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of Montana County are conducting elections by mail after Bullock’s instructions have allowed them to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Bullock runs for the US Senate.

The agreement came after a federal judge temporarily blocked the controversial USPS change on September 17th, calling it a “political motive attack on the efficiency of postal services” before the November election.

Judge Stanley Bastian of Yakima, Washington, issued a national preliminary injunction demanded by 14 states that have filed separate lawsuits against the Trump administration and the U.S. Post Office. The 14 states, headed by Democratic Attorney General, have expressed concern that delays may prevent voters from receiving ballots or registration forms in time.

Following a nationwide riot last month, President Donald Trump and DeJoy, a major contributor to the GOP, announced that they were ending some changes, including the removal of the mailbox, but others remained unchanged.

Iris Samuels of AP/Report for America wrote this story. Samuels is a corps member of the Associated Press/Report of the America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report hidden issues.