The video explains the reasons for the serious weakness!

The stress tests that Jack Nelson’s YouTube channel Jerry Rick has been doing for years have caused a great deal of controversy, the most recent being the Asus Rock Phone 5. The performance of the latest Asus gaming smartphone shocked fans, i.e. during the traditional stress test when it broke in half.

This result was even more shocking as all of its predecessors successfully passed all the tests.

As mentioned in the video that saw the Asus Rock Phone 5 split in half, Zack did not object and tried to open the entire smartphone and understand what caused this huge impact on the configuration that should be the best gaming smartphone.

As soon as the smartphone was opened, the reasons for the smartphone splitting in half were immediately apparent. The structure and position of all its hardware shows that nothing but its “skeleton” contributes to its robustness on the ROG Phone 5.

Achilles heel dual battery of Asus ROG Phone 5

When implementing a system of two interconnected batteries, Asus chose a dangerous position and oriented horizontally. In addition, unlike the ones we usually see on smartphones, the ROG phone 5 comes with 3 hardware components.

This system was able to over-separate all the hardware, and the fact that everything was aligned vertically eliminates any contribution to the resistance of the smartphone.

So, it’s no surprise to see the smartphone break in half when it exhibits minimal power. Apparently, the “skeleton” led exactly to two weak points, where there are cuts for USB ports and antennas.

As Jack Nelson points out in his video, this “shame” does not make the Asus Rock Phone 5 a bad smartphone in terms of its robustness. However, this is an important detail that users should consider before investing so much money in a smartphone. For those who have already bought a smartphone, this is an important warning in the way they handle the new gaming smartphone.

Via: GSM Arena

