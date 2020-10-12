The Walmart version of Prime Day has been released. The $98 Roku TV and the $49 Instant Pot lead the best deals.

This story Amazon Prime Day, CNET’s guide on everything you need to know and how to get the best deals.

Amazon’s Prime Day starts on Tuesday, October 13th, but Sales have already begun. Wal-Mart is running its own burst sale until Thursday, October 15th. Wal-Mart “Big Save” is for electronics, household goods, toys, fashion and more. Walmart offers 2-day free shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items, and some orders are also available for next business day delivery or in-store pickup. (If you have not signed up yet. Walmart plus, Of course.)

Here are some of the best deals you can take advantage of right now. Find out below and enjoy more benefits. We will add more as we find them, so check back often.

JVC JVC’s LT-50MAW595 is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR. It is based on our favorite smart TV OS, Roku TV, and offers 3 HDMI inputs. It sells regularly for $349, with a 37% discount during the sale, while stock runs out.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports HD, 4K and HDR content from all major streaming services, includes Roku’s enhanced remote control with voice control, and adds thousands of streaming channels to your TV (especially no HBO Max currently). . . You can save 24% during Walmart sales this week. For more information CNET’s review of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus.

JVC If you want to buy a TV for less than $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might just be your ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (720p resolution) has a Roku built in, so considering what you're going to spend on a Roku media player, it's like buying a TV for around $70. . This set has three HDMI inputs, a USB and a suite of audio and video connections. You can save $130 on a regular basis, about 24% during the sale period, and your inventory runs out.

Instant pot If you’re a fan of food blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond (aka The Pioneer Woman), you’ll be interested in Instant Pot’s Breezy Blossoms-themed 6-quart 6-in-1 versatile programmable pressure cooker. It works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, etc. It has 12 different programs and a 24-hour delay timer. You can save $99 on a regular basis, now or 51% while stock runs out.

Samsung You can now save 32% on the 46mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Instead of using the more common Google Wear OS, this watch uses Samsung’s Tizen OS and is gaining popularity among Android users. It has a library of 60,000 watch faces to choose from, as well as a suite of standard apps for messaging, calling, music, and more. You also get access to Bixby voice assistance and health and fitness features.

JVC The JVC LT-55MAW595 is a 55 inch class TV with 2160p 4K UHD video and 3 HDMI connections. The interface is nothing but Roku, so you get all the benefits of that platform, including a great UI and access to over 5,000 streaming channels. These TVs usually sell for $400, but you can save 37% during this sale period (when quantity runs out).

Nintendo This is your chance to save $20 on Super Mario Party for the Nintendo Switch (and many other first-party Nintendo games). Usually $60, you can save 33% on games during the Walmart sale. There are 80 different mini-games here. It's not as many as the latest version of Super Mario Party, but it offers new strategic elements and play modes that will highlight the next party. Read GameSpot's review of Super Mario Party.

shark Shark’s Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum is an upright 7.5 pound vacuum cleaner with two-tier brush rolls optimized for both carpet and bare floors. It includes a charger that can also be used as a storage dock and can fully charge the vacuum cleaner in 4 hours. The SV1110 typically sells for $128, but it’s 38% off this sale period, while stock runs out.

Ninja Ninja’s BL780 Supra kitchen blender system combines a blender and food processor into one. Built with an approximately 1,200 watt, 1.5 hp motor, it comes with a pair of ninja cups with lids, an 8 cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blending container, a variety of blades and more. The system usually sells for $170, but it’s 44% off during this sale, while inventory runs out.

