Home entertainment The website says that the official title of ‘Matrix 4’ has been revealed

The website says that the official title of ‘Matrix 4’ has been revealed

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
The website says that the official title of 'Matrix 4' has been revealed

The fourth image of the “Matrix” franchise already has a name: “The Matrix Resurrection“(The Matrix’s Resurrection, in free translation). The prize given to the production team at the end of filming was published by the Comic Book website based on a photo taken by a make-up artist.

The title of the film, which is set to premiere in 2021, stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, who sacrificed himself to restart the Matrix in the third film in the trilogy, as Gary-Anne Moss, who died at the beginning of the same film.

The fourth Matrix movie follows the story that began in the 1999 original, which ended in 2003 with “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, the cast includes additional comeback stars such as Zada ​​Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Graf, Toby Onemore, Max Reimeld, Erandira Ibra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Holman.

The recording of the film was completed in November last year.

“The Matrix Resurrection” opens December 22 in US theaters and on HBO Max. There is no forecast yet for coming to Brazil.

READ  Kanye West was registered as a Republican in Park County, WY, potentially blocking independent execution in Arizona.

You May Also Like

Movies to watch on the weekend in Globo TV news

Movies to watch on the weekend in Globo TV news

Review | In Search of Ohana (Original Netflix)

Review | In Search of Ohana (Original Netflix)

WandaVision's new episode replaces pieces and explains Wanda's 'reality' செய்திகள் TV News

WandaVision’s new episode replaces pieces and explains Wanda’s ‘reality’ செய்திகள் TV News

Trans Visibility Day: 5 products to see on Netflix - GQ

Trans Visibility Day: 5 products to see on Netflix – GQ

Cinema com Rapadura

Bones & All | Timothy Solomon and Taylor Russell in talks to star in a horror film directed by Luca Guadacchino

Echo Show 10

The Echo Show 10 goes on sale in the United States

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *