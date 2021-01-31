The website says that the official title of ‘Matrix 4’ has been revealed

The fourth image of the “Matrix” franchise already has a name: “The Matrix Resurrection“(The Matrix’s Resurrection, in free translation). The prize given to the production team at the end of filming was published by the Comic Book website based on a photo taken by a make-up artist.

The title of the film, which is set to premiere in 2021, stars Keanu Reeves as Neo, who sacrificed himself to restart the Matrix in the third film in the trilogy, as Gary-Anne Moss, who died at the beginning of the same film.

The fourth Matrix movie follows the story that began in the 1999 original, which ended in 2003 with “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions”.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, the cast includes additional comeback stars such as Zada ​​Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson. Newcomers include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Graf, Toby Onemore, Max Reimeld, Erandira Ibra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Holman.

The recording of the film was completed in November last year.

“The Matrix Resurrection” opens December 22 in US theaters and on HBO Max. There is no forecast yet for coming to Brazil.