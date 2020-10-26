Home entertainment The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top 2020 AMAs Nominee

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top 2020 AMAs Nominee

Oct 26, 2020 0 Comments
The Weeknd

The 2020 AMA will air on ABC on November 22nd at 8pm Eastern Standard Time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list below.

Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post malone
Lodi Rich
Taylor Swift
Weekend

New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Ceramic cat
DaBaby
Lil baby
Lodi Rich
Megan Thee stallion

Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist
Bulletproof Boy Scouts
Billy Eilish
Exo
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

Favorite music video
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist-Pop / Rock
Justin Bieber
Post malone
Weekend

Favorite Female Artist-Pop / Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group-Pop / Rock
Bulletproof Boy Scouts
Jonas brother
Maroon 5

Favorite Album-Pop / Rock
Harry Styles, Thin line
Taylor Swift, folklore
Weekend, After hours

Favorite Song-Pop / Rock
Lewis Capaldi, “The One You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circle”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – COUNTRY
Kane brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist – COUNTRY
Gaby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group-Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old dominion

Favorite Album-Country
Luke Combs, What you see is what you get
Blake Shelton, Full Load: God’s Kingdom
Morgan Wallen, If i know me

Favorite Song-Country
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “Bones”
Blake Shelton (with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist-Rap / Hip Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lodi Rich

Favorite Female Artist-RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nikki Minaj
Megan Thee stallion

Favorite Album-RAP / HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, my turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Rich, Excuse me for being anti-social.

Favorite song-RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist-SOUL / R & B
Chris brown
John legend
Weekend

Favorite Female Artist-SOUL / R & B
Gene Aiko
Ceramic cat
Summer walker

Favorite Album-SOUL / R & B
Pottery Cat, hot pink
Summer Walker, above
Weekend, After hours

Favorite Song-SOUL / R & B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Map”
Summer Walker, “Playing”
The Weeknd, “Innocent:

Favorite Male Artist-Latin
Bad rabbit
J Balbin
Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist-Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía

Favorite Album-Latin
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Rabbit, People who won’t leave
Bad Rabbit, YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song-Latin
Bad Rabbit “Bet”
Black Eyed Peas XJ Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist-ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billy Eilish
Tamed Impala
21 pilots

Favorite Artist-Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas brother
Maroon 5

Favorite Artist-Contemporary Inspiration
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West

Favorite Artist-Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
marshmallow

Favorite soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Troll: World Tour

