The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top 2020 AMAs Nominee

The 2020 AMA will air on ABC on November 22nd at 8pm Eastern Standard Time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list below.

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post malone

Lodi Rich

Taylor Swift

Weekend

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Ceramic cat

DaBaby

Lil baby

Lodi Rich

Megan Thee stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

Bulletproof Boy Scouts

Billy Eilish

Exo

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite music video

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist-Pop / Rock

Justin Bieber

Post malone

Weekend

Favorite Female Artist-Pop / Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group-Pop / Rock

Bulletproof Boy Scouts

Jonas brother

Maroon 5

Favorite Album-Pop / Rock

Harry Styles, Thin line

Taylor Swift, folklore

Weekend, After hours

Favorite Song-Pop / Rock

Lewis Capaldi, “The One You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone, “Circle”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist – COUNTRY

Kane brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist – COUNTRY

Gaby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group-Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old dominion

Favorite Album-Country

Luke Combs, What you see is what you get

Blake Shelton, Full Load: God’s Kingdom

Morgan Wallen, If i know me

Favorite Song-Country

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Maren Morris, “Bones”

Blake Shelton (with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist-Rap / Hip Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lodi Rich

Favorite Female Artist-RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nikki Minaj

Megan Thee stallion

Favorite Album-RAP / HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, my turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Roddy Rich, Excuse me for being anti-social.

Favorite song-RAP / HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist-SOUL / R & B

Chris brown

John legend

Weekend

Favorite Female Artist-SOUL / R & B

Gene Aiko

Ceramic cat

Summer walker

Favorite Album-SOUL / R & B

Pottery Cat, hot pink

Summer Walker, above

Weekend, After hours

Favorite Song-SOUL / R & B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Map”

Summer Walker, “Playing”

The Weeknd, “Innocent:

Favorite Male Artist-Latin

Bad rabbit

J Balbin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist-Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album-Latin

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Rabbit, People who won’t leave

Bad Rabbit, YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song-Latin

Bad Rabbit “Bet”

Black Eyed Peas XJ Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist-ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billy Eilish

Tamed Impala

21 pilots

Favorite Artist-Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas brother

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist-Contemporary Inspiration

Lauren Daigle

For KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist-Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

marshmallow

Favorite soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Troll: World Tour