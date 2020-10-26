The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top 2020 AMAs Nominee

The 2020 AMA will air on ABC on November 22nd at 8pm Eastern Standard Time at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
See the full list below.
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post malone
Lodi Rich
Taylor Swift
Weekend
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Ceramic cat
DaBaby
Lil baby
Lodi Rich
Megan Thee stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
Favorite social artist
Bulletproof Boy Scouts
Billy Eilish
Exo
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite music video
Doja Cat, “Say So”
Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist-Pop / Rock
Justin Bieber
Post malone
Weekend
Favorite Female Artist-Pop / Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group-Pop / Rock
Bulletproof Boy Scouts
Jonas brother
Maroon 5
Favorite Album-Pop / Rock
Harry Styles, Thin line
Taylor Swift, folklore
Weekend, After hours
Favorite Song-Pop / Rock
Lewis Capaldi, “The One You Loved”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone, “Circle”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite Male Artist – COUNTRY
Kane brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist – COUNTRY
Gaby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group-Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old dominion
Favorite Album-Country
Luke Combs, What you see is what you get
Blake Shelton, Full Load: God’s Kingdom
Morgan Wallen, If i know me
Favorite Song-Country
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “Bones”
Blake Shelton (with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”
Favorite Male Artist-Rap / Hip Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lodi Rich
Favorite Female Artist-RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Nikki Minaj
Megan Thee stallion
Favorite Album-RAP / HIP-HOP
Lil Baby, my turn
Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake
Roddy Rich, Excuse me for being anti-social.
Favorite song-RAP / HIP-HOP
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
Favorite Male Artist-SOUL / R & B
Chris brown
John legend
Weekend
Favorite Female Artist-SOUL / R & B
Gene Aiko
Ceramic cat
Summer walker
Favorite Album-SOUL / R & B
Pottery Cat, hot pink
Summer Walker, above
Weekend, After hours
Favorite Song-SOUL / R & B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Map”
Summer Walker, “Playing”
The Weeknd, “Innocent:
Favorite Male Artist-Latin
Bad rabbit
J Balbin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist-Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album-Latin
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Rabbit, People who won’t leave
Bad Rabbit, YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song-Latin
Bad Rabbit “Bet”
Black Eyed Peas XJ Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”
Favorite Artist-ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billy Eilish
Tamed Impala
21 pilots
Favorite Artist-Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas brother
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist-Contemporary Inspiration
Lauren Daigle
For KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist-Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
marshmallow
Favorite soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Troll: World Tour