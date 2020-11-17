The white ‘Spirit’ killed by poachers in Canada provokes ‘outrage’ in the moose community

A rare white moose has been illegally killed by poachers in Ontario, causing outrage and shock among the first countries in Canada.

The Guardian reports that the bodies of two female Moose were dumped on a service road in Timmins, Ontario, including a sacred white “spirit” Moose. The other mousse had the usual color.

Under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act of 1997, white moose, which are not albino but are said to derive a rare color from a dull gene, are legally protected from being hunted in the area. There are warning signs against killing animals.

“Everyone is angry and sad. Why would you shoot it? Nobody wants something bad, ”said Murray Ray, head of the nearby Flying Post First Nation. Defender. “If you have a license to shoot one cow mousse, you can shoot another. Leave the whites alone.”

It is not known how many “spirit” moose there are in the area, but Mark Clement, a photographer in the area, estimates that more than 30 people may have spread to the area, according to the store.

Authorities have asked those with information to come forward. Community members have raised 000 8,000 as of Monday.