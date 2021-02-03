“The White Tiger”, Netflix movie shocks social inequalities (and many more)

Adapted from the book of the same name written by Arvind Adiga, “O Dogre Franco” is a film that leads to talk. Available on Netflix from January 22nd, it tells the story of Balram (Adarsh ​​Gov.), A young Indian who wants to escape poverty and achieve luck.

The story takes place in India with a vibrant economy, but with purely social inequalities. This variation is what makes the whole picture so strong. As is often the case with cynical humor.

The protagonist of this film is enchanting and unpredictable. Although your goals are obvious from the beginning, it is often surprising to find yourself trying to achieve them. In addition, it is a journey that transforms Balram. Innocent ambition almost leads to a rage, which often makes one wonder if the young man is on the verge of insanity. In wanting to understand him, it is difficult to understand what is behind every gesture and take your eyes off Balram. But that doesn’t mean he’s a hero and a heroic protagonist. No. Balram had to become what he wanted to be.

The strong point of “O Tigre Franco” is the criticism. We have differences with the more rich grape varieties for Balram and his family, but there are still many contradictions. On the one hand, if we look at the luxuries in which the most fortunate families live, on the other hand, it seems that poverty, malnutrition, lack of knowledge and the opportunities of large sections of the population. Accepted this condition. The culture of slavery may seem unreal to us, but it exists now.

But there are no inequalities between those who have money and those who do not. “White Tiger” also talks about the role of women in Indian society and the expected submission. This factor is pinky (Priyanka Chopra), A woman who grew up in the United States and returned to India as an adult with her husband Ashok (Rajkumar Rao). It is almost rebellious to see some moments when Pinky is ignored and treated with contempt. The evolution of this character becomes somewhat unexpected due to certain circumstances, but is able to send an empowering message.

I agree that there was a point in the film that did not work well for me. The story seems to be told in three different ways. We have time for action, but a voiceover from Balram suggests something other than what we see. However, this voice addresses the audience directly by reading a letter and breaking the fourth wall. I wish there was only one way to hear this voice. The junction can be confusing, and it seems to me that for any voice it means that it is not really a force to be reckoned with.

“The White Tiger” is a movie that goes unnoticed. Criticism of the story, the characters, the tone, the very real one. A product that deserves to be featured, with actors doing an impressive job.