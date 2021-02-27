The WHO says it is time to use all tools to increase vaccine production

JN / Agent At 7:53 last night

This Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) called for the use of “all tools” to increase the production of vaccines against Govt-19, including the transfer of technology and the exclusion of rights from intellectual property.

“It’s time to use all the tools to increase productivity, including licensing, technology transfer and intellectual property exemption. If not now, when?” Asked WHO Director-General Tetros Adanom Caprais.

The WHO President spoke at the organization’s regular press conference on the Covit-19 epidemic, which was sent from headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

Tetros Adonom Caprais called the UN Security Council an “influential body” to take “decisive action” such as “enforcing intellectual property exemption” to increase vaccine production and vaccination rates.

According to diplomatic sources quoted by French news agency AFP, the United Nations Security Council unanimously approved a UK resolution calling for a fair access to the Covit-19 vaccine.

WHO President, UN The agency welcomed the vote, but believes it can do more if it has the “political will” to make decisions that are mandatory for all member states of the United Nations, as provided in the International Covenant on Intellectual Property for Trade (abbreviated TRIPS).

“If this rule cannot be enforced now, when will it be?”

According to Tetros Adonom Caprias, “all governments have a duty to protect their citizens, but the best way to do that is to suppress the virus everywhere at once.”

Kovit-19, Kovacs and “they are plucked” by health professionals and the elderly, who are susceptible to infection, especially in poor countries.

“We have made progress, but that progress is still weak,” he stressed, adding that only two countries, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, have been measured by Kovacs, which is co-chaired by the World Health Organization.

“We need to speed up the distribution of vaccines,” he said, recalling that the goal of the World Health Organization is to make the vaccine reach all countries within the first 100 days of 2021. “We have 43 days,” said Tetros Adanom Capraius.

The Govt-19 epidemic has caused at least 2,508,786 deaths worldwide, with the AFP estimating that more than 112.9 million infections have occurred.