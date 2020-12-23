Lao Rongshi, 46, appeared in Nanjang Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangxi Province on Monday, the court said in a statement released on its official Weibo social media account.

Lao expressed “his apology” to the families of the victims and said he was a “victim” and was forced to help his boyfriend, the murderer Fa Jing, who was considered guilty, out of fear, the state-run newspaper Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Fa was arrested in July 1999. State media reported that he was convicted of seven murders and hanged in December of that year.

The Nanjang court report alleges that “both conspired and had a clear working class.” “They collectively committed robbery, kidnapping and intentional murder in Nanjing, Wenjo, Sangjo and Hefei.”

The Beijing Youth Daily reports that Fawcett's methods in Lao's court were "extremely brutal" and that during his relationship with her, he suffered physical and mental abuse and two miscarriages. Laos and Faw were in a relationship between 1996 and 1999, according to a Nanjang Interim People's Court report. Following Fawin's arrest, Lao used several aliases to flee the country. He traveled to different cities and worked part-time in bars and other entertainment venues, according to a report released last year by the Xiamen Municipal Public Safety Bureau. State broadcaster CCTV reported that he had undergone surgery to change his appearance to avoid arrest. Lao was arrested in November last year at a business complex in the southeastern city of Xiamen, and has been charged with murder, robbery and kidnapping, Chinese officials say. Lao told the court Monday that he has been "living in darkness" for the past two decades. According to the Beijing Youth Daily, he said he could "finally sleep peacefully" and no longer live in fear of being caught by police. "It is difficult to accept such an apology," said Xu Tahoong, the wife of one of Lao's victims, according to the Beijing Youth Daily. "We can't apologize for the pain we've experienced over the last two decades," Xu said.