The World Bank estimates that Brazil’s GDP will grow above the region’s average by 2021 Economy

The World Bank said on Monday (29) that Brazil’s GDP (GDP) is projected to grow by 3%, below the Latin American average of 4.4% by 2021.

The information is in the “Grow Back” report. GDP is the sum of the goods and services a country produces over a period of time. By 2020, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IPGE), Brazil’s GDP will fall by 4.1%.

The World Bank had already forecast 3% growth in Brazilian GDP by 2021, but, at that time, the increase for Latin America was 3.7%.

According to a report released Monday, neighboring countries are expected to act on a higher percentage than Brazil, for example:

Argentina: 6.4%;

6.4%; Chile: 5,5%;

5,5%; Colombia: 5%.

According to the World Bank, Latin America and the Caribbean suffered the most damage to the economy and health during the Govt-19 epidemic (See the details in the video below). By 2020, the region’s GDP will have fallen by 6.7%.

Martin Rama, chief economist at the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, said on Monday that the epidemic had transformed the region’s economies and could widen inequality.

“The epidemic has begun a process of constructive destruction, which will lead to rapid growth, but at the same time increase inequality between countries within the region,” he said.

The World Bank says Latin America is the worst-hit country

During an interview to present the report, Martin Rama said that poverty in Brazil will not increase in practice by 2020 due to some factors, including emergency assistance. Ramer said the project worked “remarkably well.” READ Tesla offers one year of free supercharging to encourage deliveries on record quarterly effort

The plan paid R $ 600 last year and then R $ 300. This year, it will be re-launched in four installments with R $ 250.

“Things have to start running like a sprint [prova de cem metros], Another to run a marathon. At this point we know we are running a marathon because we are experiencing a second wave and the vaccine is going slow, ”he said.

“The financial issue, at some point, has to take the course of a particular consolidation,” he said.