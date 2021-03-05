The World Bank is donating 6. 6.6 million to community support in Sao Tome and Principe

The document, dated March 3, states that it is a “donation aimed at improving the work of the Social Security and Skills Development Program (SBSD) and strengthening the government’s support for effective, sustainable development, management and implementation. Network system “.

The World Bank argues that the Chao Dome government program “supports inclusive and labor-related skills development programs that have benefited 2,500 poor families over the past two years.”

The report underscores that “the economy of Sவோo Tom and Prசிncipe has been severely affected by the epidemic, despite drastic measures to reduce the impact of Govt-19.”

BM acknowledges that the country has “recorded significant losses, mainly in the tourism sector, which has been the main impetus for private sector growth in recent years and a large part of the country’s formal employment opportunities.”

Because of the disease, and according to WB figures, 8,000 new families in the archipelago “have already fallen over 24,000 homes below the poverty line” or are on the verge of falling into poverty.

“This funding will meet the urgent needs of the population of Sao Tome and Principe and will enhance the project’s operations within the same regional areas under the current program to provide cash transfers to an additional 16,000 families over a nine-month period,” Bank Mundial said in a statement.

These 16,000 families represent 50% of the country’s poor population, and this number includes 8,000 families living in poverty due to Govt-19.

Sao Tome and Jean-Christophe Garrett, director of the World Bank in Princip, pointed out in his statement that “the protection of the poor and vulnerable should be at the center of any development intervention.”

“Social security programs not only protect people, but also ensure that the gains made in poverty reduction in recent decades are not completely lost,” he said.

The approval of this additional funding raises the total budget for the Social Security and Skills Development Program to 18 million (approximately 15 million).