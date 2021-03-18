The World Bank provides $ 700 million to Angola and shows “confidence” in the reforms

“The World Bank Board of Directors has approved a $ 700 million policy development measure [584 milhões de euros] Continuing to support the Angolan government in social and financial inclusion and strengthening the institutional and macro-financial environment in the country will pave the way for private-sector-led growth, ”reads a report sent to Lusa tonight.

The World Bank says Angola is “mired in an economic and financial crisis due to the loss of tax revenue, especially oil and limited financial options”, which means that the size of the budget to deal with the Govt epidemic – 19 “is limited by limited budget space”.

In addition to claiming $ 700 million in “funding to respond to the epidemic and its economic consequences,” the World Bank report supports the government’s structural reform agenda, which has become even more urgent “as a result of the epidemic and creating conditions for a strong economic recovery in the years to come”.

The move, the bank’s director in Angola, Jean-Christophe Garrett commented, “reaffirms the World Bank’s confidence in the current economic reforms aimed at boosting the economy and, in parallel, focuses on the key macro-financial reforms and the inclusion of the poorest and most vulnerable.”

The move, the report concludes, focuses on two pillars, the first focusing on financial issues, “focusing on debt management and strengthening natural resources with regard to financial sustainability”, and the second focusing on support.