The world’s tallest interactive fountain at Clyde Warren Park – NBC5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Clyde Warren Park in Dallas is a great gift for the holidays – the tallest interactive fountain in the world.

The interactive “super fountain” jet is capable of shooting jets up to 95 feet in the air and jetting columns of water up to 100 feet, park chairman Kit Sawers told NBC5.

The park received a $ 10 million Christmas gift from park board member Nancy Best and her husband Randy, the park said in a news release Thursday morning.

The fountain was designed by Fluity Design Consultants based in Los Angeles and will be placed at the Pearl Street entrance to the park.

It consists of a central island with three stainless steel “trees” from which water pulses and jets pass. The bottom of the fountain will have a shallow, “highly reflective” splash pool. At night, the fountain will feature colorful light scenes with streams synchronized to the music.

“The only way to describe this fountain is spectacular,” Jodie Grant, chair of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation committee, said in a news release. “It simply came to our notice then. When looking at aerial photos of Dallas in the future, we firmly believe that this is the ‘flimp shot’ you will see. It will be a signature system that invites children to play during the day and delights the audience with a wonderful show at night, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower Light Show in Paris. ”

“Clyde Warren Park has been a labor of love for Randy and me,” Nancy Best said. “It is a great honor and privilege to present this gift, and whether it is a donation, voluntary or simply an act of kindness to make our city as good as we can, we are confident that it inspires others to do what they can to be proud to invite everyone home.”

Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2021 and be completed by December.