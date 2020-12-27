Home World “The worst is yet to come,” Fucci warns

Dec 28, 2020 0 Comments
"The worst is yet to come," Fucci warns

Oh Anthony, American Epidemiologist Fuc c This Sunday issued a warning to the American people about evolution International spread In the country. According to the expert, the worst “has not yet come”.

“After Christmas and New Year we can better deal with a new vacancy, i.e. a vacancy above the current vacancy,” the consultant said. Govt-19 Nominated by President-elect Joel Biden, In statements CNN.

However, it reaffirms that difficult times are approaching Director The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the United States said it continues to believe that the new vaccine against the virus will make a significant improvement in the epidemiological situation in question. April.

Although only 1.9 million doses of the vaccine are still available in the United States, 20 million are expected by the end of the year, Fuc c Nevertheless, the vaccination process is expected to accelerate in the coming months: “I hope you like it Project In the spring “.

At the moment, America has more in the world Has been affected By International spread, More than 18.7 million cases and 330 thousand deaths Govt-19, from the beginning International spread.

Also read: Per minute: "The beginning of the end, the solution". "Scream" to change habits

