Xiaomi will unveil the new Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra at an event scheduled for next Monday. Although the specifications are not yet officially known to us, we already know some things. However, nothing has been disclosed by the manufacturer. At least so far. Xiaomi has released a teaser that talks about the new battery technology that will be introduced with the Mi11 Ultra?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra comes with a revolutionary battery!

In practice, these are the silicon-oxygen anode batteries announced in Weibo and Twitter. So, this is the most recent technology that has never been used to revive a smartphone. Shiomi says it was inspired by electric vehicles. This will result in a much faster charging time for the smartphone, while allowing for much thinner batteries to build up. Of course, the result will be even thinner smartphones.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi has also released a teaser for a new chipset. First since 2017. The last one was called the Surge S1, and I remember never owning a heir. Now and after much fog d. Sebastino seems to have finally arrived.

The Ultra Edition is very powerful

Both the Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Pro have been the target of some leaks in recent weeks, so we have an idea of ​​what to expect from these next devices. The Mi11 Ultra will be very premium as the name implies.

As already seen in a video, it has a curved design on all four sides. So there will be a camera module on the back, which will be horizontal instead of as vertical as the majority so far.

Other specifications include a 6.81-inch AMOLED QHD + display with a 120Hz upgrade rate. It comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and up to 16GB of LPDTR5 + memory. However, in the storage sector, we have 512GB USF 3.1.

As for the cameras, we have three configurations. Thus, the main sensor of 50 megapixels stands out. There are two with 48 megapixels. Other innovations include a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Wireless charging is also supported.

Pro version with quad camera

The Mi 11 Pro has a similar design to the Mi 11. However, on the back it has a different camera layout. In terms of specifications, it has the same 6.81-inch curved screen as the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Meanwhile, other details include a 50-megapixel main sensor. Then there is the 13-megapixel, extreme angle. It also has a 5 ‘macro sensor and a telephoto that guarantees zoom up to 120x.

In the meantime, we have to wait now Monday For more news.

