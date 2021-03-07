The Xiaomi Mi11 Lite may come with different configurations in its regional variants

It will probably come in 4G and 5G versions in the respective markets. Now, a new leak reveals different specifications between the Mi 11 Lite Global and India variants.

Wait — I know Siomi Start with some more equipment in the series Xiaomi Mi11. Of these, the Mi 11 Lite Has been the focus of attention in recent weeks. It will probably come in 4G versions 5G In the respective markets. Now, a new leak reveals different profiles, in different genres Mi 11 Lite Global and India.

An information leak from the Xiaomi channel in the Telegram reveals detailsMi 11 Lite 4G It may soon be launched in India and other global markets. Shows us information obtained from a firmware code Mi 11 Lite 4G It is also known as “Corbett” with the names “Corbett_Global” and “Corbettin_India” for the respective areas.

A recent list Google The Play Console of the 5G variant, its code name was revealed to be ‘Renoir’. Anyway, that information says it all Mi 11 Lite 4G Its model number is M2101K9AG, a Screen 90Hz AMHD FHD +. This is in stark contrast to the LCD panel talked about in previous rumors.

The chipset is said to be based on the SM7125, which suggests that it is a chipset. Qualcomm. If so, theSnapdragon 720G This may be the chipset for the 4G variant. It also has a 2.3GHz processor and was found on systems with real images.

As for their cameras, that is to be expected Mi 11 Lite 4G Has a three-chamber configuration and its design may be identical Siomi Wednesday 11. However, this has not yet been confirmed. 64MP is expected to be part of the main lens sensors (sensor may be)SamsungGW2).

In addition, the new information is that the global variant may come with a macro lens and the Indian version will choose the “depth” sensor (they are 5MP sensors). The second sensor can be expected to be a 0.6x 8MP ultraviolet lens.

Other specifications of the 4G variant a Drums 4.250 mAh at 33W wireless and wire charging stand, MIUI 12 / 12.5, black, blue and pink colors, 6/8 GB RAM, 64/128 GB storage, 5 GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1.