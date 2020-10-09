The Yankees bullpen responds to IT bills at the most critical moment.

There were no fireworks this time.

Aroldis Chapman faced the Rays for the first time on September 1, after his 101-mile fastball crossed Mike Brosseau’s head and led to an almost bench clearing brawl, but there were no problems. Yankees 5-1 win 4 games, Chapman got a swing for Brosseau to finish the game.

He ended a match featuring the best of the Yankees’ high-intensity relief team with Chapman, Zack Britton and Chad Green combined to throw five innings-free, all ready for match five on Friday.

“We believe in bullpens all year round, and tonight was great,” said Gleyber Torres.

Chapman went in 2 out after finishing the raise with Britain losing 5 straight in the 8th inning. Chapman finished eight innings with another 101-mile fastball to Randy Aroja Lena.

Prior to the series, both teams said the events of last month were in the past, and at least I think so now.

There is a higher stake at this point.

On Thursday, Aaron Boone said he was “aggressive” using his high leveraged bullpen arm.

He’s got Jordan Montgomery is eliminated after 4 innings Then I went straight to Chad Green, who went out more important than any of the Yankees’ bullpens.

After another brilliant regular season, when he ended up with a WHIP of 0.818, the lowest on the staff, Green shook again in the postseason.

He had a hard time going out in the Wild Card series and in ALDS Game 2.

Green got up three times from the bullpen and finally entered the game to start the fifth match.

He kicked off all six batters he faced, let Mike Zunino take off and strikeout Yandy Diaz and Brandon Lowe in the fifth inning.

After 13 pitch innings, the greens returned for the sixth inning, with Arozarena flying out of the ground and Choi Mann flying to the center. Manuel Margot scared the Yankees by piercing the ball into the deep center tracked by Aaron Hicks.

Green’s look didn’t help the Yankees survive at least a day or more, and may have been on track again in the playoffs after starting a mess postseason.

It started with Game 2 of the wildcard series. Green rescued Masahiro Tanaka and quickly allowed the two runners he inherited and gave up two points to Jose Ramirez twice.

Green maintained the lead in the first leg of the ALDS, scoring 7 innings against the raises.

However, Green, who lost to Tampa Bay in Match 3 on Wednesday, made the situation worse after another serve-par-out by Tanaka. This time, in the sixth inning, it made the situation worse by allowing Kevin Kiermeier to double the lead-off and then Michael to a two-point home run on the opposite field. Perez.

Overall, Green gave up 6 hits during the 3¹/₃ postseason innings before Thursday. But in Game 4 he, Britain and Chapman showed how dangerous they were.