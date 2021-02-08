The young man tattoos his hands to distinguish between the left and right sides. Look

MyDo you not distinguish between one who does not distinguish from left to right? It’s a type of dyslexia, it affects some people, but everyone – of course – has come down to the solution chosen by 23-year-old Australian young woman D’Codia Lane to end this problem.

The lack of an immediate difference between the right side and the left side can lead to problems with orientation in space. This is what always happened to a woman born in Canberra.

In this section, D’Codia decided to go to a tattoo parlor and ‘mark’ his hands so that the artwork would help to remove any and all doubts in all situations.

In his right hand he wrote an ‘R’ – ‘right’, ‘Tyrida’, in Portuguese – from an ‘L’ – ‘left’ on the left. Shared on social networks, the tattoos made on February 3rd turned out to be successful.

“It started with a joke, but in fact, it’s very useful. I will never look like an idiot again with an ‘L’ in my fingers to differentiate pages,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winsor, who is in charge of the work, made the final decision on her Instagram account. “Tattoos are not only beautiful, they can be very functional. Lots of luck in your future directions, I’m glad to help guide you,” he wrote.

