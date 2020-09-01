The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first smartphone with an under-display camera.

ZTE is making fun of the Axon 20 5G. For weeks now. Since this new device is the first commercial smartphone to offer under-display camera technology to consumers, it is understandable that the company is pushing this new device strongly. We already had a fair idea of ​​what to expect from the device, but ZTE finally officially launched the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

ZTE Axon 20 5G: specifications

Specification ZTE Axon 20 5G Dimension and weight 172.1 × 77.9 × 7.9mm

198g display 6.92 inch FHD+ OLED display

20.5:9 aspect ratio

10-bit color depth

100% DCI-P3

Under display camera SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G: 1x Kryo 475 (based on ARM Cortex-A76) Prime Core @ 2.4GHz

1x Kryo 475 (based on ARM Cortex-A76) performance core @ 2.2GHz

6x (ARM Cortex-A55 based) efficiency core at 1.8GHz

7nm EUV process Adreno 620 RAM and storage 6GB + 64GB

8GB + 128GB

12GB + 256GB Battery and charging 4,220mAh battery

30W quick charge Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor in display Rear camera Work rank: 64MP

64MP Secondary grade: 8 million pixels

8 million pixels tertiary: 2MP

2MP quarter : 2MP Front side camera 32MP Other features Android version Android 10 based MiFavor 10.5 UI

Smartphone OEMs are committed to providing consumers with the most immersive experiences possible on a smartphone. Due to this quest, the phone bezel was removed to become the current thin rim, and later a curved display was introduced to make the rim even thinner. The next step was to remove the sensor taking up space on the front of the device, which was pushed towards the edge of the top bezel or replaced by software from a company like: Elliptic Labs.

The only challenge remaining is the front-facing camera, and it remains the only indelible point from the front. The closest way to a full-screen experience is to use a pop-up or flip camera, but these mechanisms take up a lot of space inside your device and are just a temporary solution. So, the race began for an under-display camera solution that pushed the camera right under the display to let users know that they are only on demand. We are Samsung display, OPPO, And Xiaomi In the past, all of this suffered from poor picture quality and problems with glare, brightness and fog.

“The problem with doing the under-display camera and face unlocking task is that the cathode layer, a thin metal layer that covers the entire surface of the display, absorbs a lot of light, especially in the wavelength range required by the face unlock sensor. Michael Helander, co-founder and CEO of OTI Lumionics, A Canadian-based company that develops ConducTorr cathode patterning materials for use in next-generation mobile devices. The first mobile devices to use OTI’s materials will not ship until 2021. Visionox We have already developed our own mass-produced under-display camera solution called “InV See”. Now the ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first smartphone to switch the under-screen camera technology from prototype to consumer device.

ZTE says that this under-display camera technology is made possible through the interaction between five key technologies: special display material, dual control chip, unique driver circuit, special pixel matrix and self-developed shooting algorithm. The new display material improves the light input to the front camera, while the chip and circuit solve the problem of synchronizing color and existing displays when using an under-display camera. A special pixel matrix optimizes pixels to improve display consistency, while algorithms optimize and enhance the sharpness of photos. General Manager of Axon Products, ZTE I shared a sample. It shows the picture quality possible from the front camera of the Axon 20 5G.

The rest of the ZTE Axon 20 5G is as expected on a traditional glass slab smartphone in 2020. You can get a fairly large display at 6.92 inches, and it’s “the only” FHD+, but it’s suitable for most people. ZTE opted for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G over the true flagship SoC, but the Snapdragon 765G is pretty decent by itself. Consumers will also have some fair options for RAM and storage. The rear camera setup also seems to be competent, and the 64MP main camera has 3 different camera sensors.

Pricing and availability

The ZTE Axon 20 5G is available in four colors: blue, black, purple and orange. Prices by model are as follows.

6GB + 128GB: CNY 2198 (~$322/₹23,500)

8GB + 128GB: CNY 2498 (~$366/₹26,750)

8GB + 256GB: CNY 2798 (~$410/₹30,000)

Currently, the device will be limited to the Chinese market as ZTE has not shared plans to launch it in other markets.