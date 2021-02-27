There are questions about the data that Lostpass collects on your Android app

LastPass is recognized as one of the best password administrators. Currently on many computers, there are numerous users in the free version of the software. However, everything has changed in its policy and LostPass will lose many users. In addition, there is another bad news.

After an analysis, LastPass for Android was found to collect data from users, which worries many experts.

„$os“:“Android“ „$os_version“:“10″ „$manufacturer“:“Xiaomi“ „$model“:“Mi A1″ „$google_play_services“:“available“ „$screen_height“:1920 „$screen_width“:1080″ „$app_version“:“4.11.18.6150″ „$has_telephone“:true“ „$wifi“:true „$bluetooth_version“:“ble“ „token“:“bdbd82f1991ac775d539539aa2b49833″ „referrer“:“utm_source=google-play&utm_medium=organic“ „utm_source“:“google-play“ „$device_id“:“147666a8-772a-4221-b040-52ec4be06d88″ „Account Type“:“Free“ „Family User Type“:“None“ „Biometrics Enabled“:“false“ „Android Autofill Enabled“:“false“

Users are advised to change the service

The service itself has already confirmed that these analytics services are in use. However, he stressed that no important data was collected and accessed by any of these services. It also revealed that most users may not know how to disable this package.

LastPass is not the only password manager who knows this database. Most have only 1, can get data in case of problems and there are even applications that do not have data in circulation. If the change to LostPass is negative, this may be a reason for users to drop the service.