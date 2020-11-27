There is 1 character exit that viewers will not tolerate

Gray physique Fifteen years after it premiered on television in 2005, it is one of the most popular medical dramas ever aired.

The series tells the story of dedicated medical staff and residents of a fictional Seattle hospital. Over the years, fans have seen a lot Their favorite characters Growing up, growing up, overcoming various tragedies and raising their families. These days, Gray physique Television is a force in entertainment, and despite its various controversies, fans are returning every new season.

However, there are certain things that will definitely alienate the number of fans – Recently, some fans at Reddit have opened up about a writing exit that will make hardcore fans very angry.

‘Grace Anatomy’ features a group cast

Chandra Wilson, James Pickens J.R. | Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

Meredith Gray, played Ellen Pompeo, Has been the main character for a long time Gray physique. The show has raised Meredith from a resident to Grace Hospital in Seattle as a valued physician.

However, in addition to his career, the audience is deeply immersed in Meredith’s personal life – many loves are detailed in the course of the series with him. However, there are many other characters who have played key roles in this show over the years.

Eric Dane, Patrick Dempsey, D.R. Stars like Knight, Sandra O, and Katherine Heigl have all played integrated parts Gray physique, Have played numerous smaller, but still more important roles than other character actors.

Many actors were honored for their performances in medical drama, and in its 15 years on the air, Gray physique Has received nearly forty Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Who plays Richard Weber?

In 2005, when Gray physique Introduced on television, viewers were introduced to a supporting character who would become a fan favorite. Richard Weber, played James Pickens Jr.., Was head of surgery at Grace Mercy West Hospital in Seattle, and was also the epitome of some mystery. Richard tends to play things close to clothing and definitely wants to be professional while at work – even if he suffers from serious emotional issues.

Pickens made a splash in his character Richard Weber, And although he had a unique application before casting Gray physique, He is closely associated with the character of Richard.

Begins has personally presented several awards at the show, including the NAACP Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Fans will revolt if Weber leaves ‘Grace Anatomy’

These days, Richard Weber is even more assertive Gray physique. However, fans are worried that the writers may try to write him off the show.

In addition, some rumors have been circulating in recent years that James Pickens Jr. is ready to move on. Hidden remote It was recently announced that “Richard Weber’s fate is in question in this series”, suggesting that the character may soon be out for good.

Recently, some fans Reddit Weber discussed the possibility of an exit, revealing that it was a plot twist that they would not stop. “I said I would always stick, even if the quality was low Grace A fan posted. “If they kill Weber, I’ll turn it off for good.”

Another poster echoed the same sentiment, saying, “I will never forgive them if they kill Weber.” For now, Weber seems safe – but in the world Gray physique, Nothing is always sure.