Yesterday we learned that Google Maps has received a thousand messages. Above all, we must keep Users Interested parties. In practice, there are more than 100 improvements, most of which support artificial intelligence and machine learning. Key highlights include interior navigation in buildings, high eco-friendly route planning, pollution maps and more. However, in order to let you know what has changed in a simple way, we have filtered the information and told you what to take into account in the new Google Maps.

There is a lot of news on Google Maps, but these are the best

Domestic navigation is great news on the map

The first thing I talked about was going into buildings with the help of developed reality, which is undoubtedly interesting. It is true that it came to Google in 2019 for external navigation.

The principle is the same, but with the latest developments, Google Maps is able to better understand the height of a building and the location of objects; As a result, domestic navigation is much better with the support of developed reality.

This feature is now available for Android and iOS, with directions to several shopping centers in Chicago, Long Island, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. It will also travel to shopping centers, airports and other transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months. Other cities will eventually be part of the launch, but Google has yet to specify when.

Weather and air quality

A weather app is already installed on your smartphone, but now this feature is coming to Google Maps as well.

With the weather layer, you can see the current and forecast weather for an area. In addition, there is another that shows the quality of the local air.

Weather Conditions and Air Pollution Available on Android and iOS, A Release Package “For the Month to Come”

Also eco-friendly driving

If you do not use one of the best electric cars, driving is far from the most eco – friendly way, but Google Map can help improve it.

Part of this includes a new routing model that improves travel with fuel consumption in mind. With the arrival of this new feature, Google Maps will show you the ways with the lowest carbon footprint. This innovation comes later this year.

An alternative transport interface

In terms of sustainability, there is nothing better than traveling via alternate routes, whether by public transport or by bicycle. To simplify the travel planning process, Google introduces a new interface that makes it easy to switch between different routes and transportation options.

Additionally, Google Maps will use machine learning to help you remember how you want to travel. Additionally, switching between different paths does not mean moving different tabs on one screen.

This functionality will be launched in the next few months for Android and iOS devices.

